Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. 41,292,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,519,199. The company has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

