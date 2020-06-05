Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,518. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

