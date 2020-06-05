Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 249,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 185,892 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,894. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47.

