Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.65. The company had a trading volume of 132,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,085. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.69.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

