Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,451,000 after buying an additional 5,144,232 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,089,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 155,666 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,295 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 940,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,649. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40.

