Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 250,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,184. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73.

