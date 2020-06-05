Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3,690.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,788 shares of company stock worth $17,768,871. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

