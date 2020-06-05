Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFI stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $35.05. 4,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $42.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

