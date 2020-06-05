Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 127,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,565 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.88. 167,321,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,365,696. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

