Bellevue Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 5,574,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 3,536,541 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,014,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 33,057,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,384,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

