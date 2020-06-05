Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31,035.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 879,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 732,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,349,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 773,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

