Bellevue Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 2.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE WRB traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.86. 934,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,095. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.