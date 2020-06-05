Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after buying an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,189. The stock has a market cap of $786.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.88. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

