Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $74.32.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

