Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of PXF stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $36.91. 206,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.