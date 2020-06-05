Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,974,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,506,891. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

