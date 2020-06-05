Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.21. 4,578,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,372. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.