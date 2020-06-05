Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 6,158,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,156. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.