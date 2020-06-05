Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. 4,348,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,115. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

