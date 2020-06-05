Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$16,425.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider Robert Hubbard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.57 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of A$16,425.00 ($11,648.94).

Robert Hubbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert Hubbard 2,233 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock.

Shares of ASX BEN traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$5.66 ($4.01). 5,801,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a 52-week low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of A$8.29.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.