Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$16,425.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) insider Robert Hubbard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.57 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of A$16,425.00 ($11,648.94).

Robert Hubbard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Robert Hubbard 2,233 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock.

Shares of ASX BEN traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$5.66 ($4.01). 5,801,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd has a 52-week low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of A$8.29.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.