Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.92.

BERY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.14. 54,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,592,000.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

