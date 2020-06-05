BidaskClub Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GOGL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 438,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,455. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $553.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $77.16 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

