BidaskClub Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,841. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $730.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $451,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 6,681 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $135,958.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $855,603. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morphic by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after purchasing an additional 485,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

