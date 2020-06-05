BIDVEST GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Trading Up 8.8%

BIDVEST GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.77, approximately 18,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

About BIDVEST GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Limited operates as a services, trading, and distribution company. The company operates through seven divisions: Services, Freight, Automotive, Office and Print, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Electrical. It retails new and pre-owned motor vehicles and tires; and offers car and van rental services, vehicle service and repairs, auctions, chauffer drives, and coaches, as well as door to door transfers.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for BIDVEST GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIDVEST GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.