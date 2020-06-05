Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. Piper Sandler raised Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,640. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

