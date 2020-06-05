BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $10.34 on Friday, reaching $556.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,070. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.