BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Reduced by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.73.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $556.53. 1,435,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,070. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.07 and a 200 day moving average of $492.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

