Blue Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $221,098.62 and $4.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.68 or 0.04577963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

