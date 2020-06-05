BMO Capital Markets Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $190.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

UNP stock traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.55. 2,101,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average is $165.57. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

