BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Lifted by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BP were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 19,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

NYSE:BP traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. 18,275,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

