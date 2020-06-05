Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

BMY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.24. 981,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331,211. The company has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 257.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.3% during the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 159,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 83.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

