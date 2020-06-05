Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $61.24. 981,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331,211. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.