Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

BRX stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 424,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

