Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.06. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

