Brokerages Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

