Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $54.59

Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of KO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,573,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,423,406. The company has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

