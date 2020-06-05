Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Target Price at $339.60

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,709. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average of $250.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -169.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

