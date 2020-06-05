Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $246.39

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.39.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE MLM traded up $13.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,718. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
