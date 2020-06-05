Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $246.39

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 199,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM traded up $13.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,718. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

