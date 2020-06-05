Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Price Target at $14.63

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 238,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,296.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,452,724.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,334,569 shares of company stock worth $31,171,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 425,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

