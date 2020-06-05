Brokerages Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Target Price at $4.38

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.