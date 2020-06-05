Brokerages Set SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT at $15.40

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $3,983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 203,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 174,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,229.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $782.13 million, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

