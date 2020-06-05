Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,670 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 4.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Brown & Brown worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 87,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.