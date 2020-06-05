Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of BC stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.08 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

