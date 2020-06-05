BTIG Research Trims Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Target Price to $6.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NERV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,931,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,176. The company has a market cap of $154.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

