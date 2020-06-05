BTIG Research Trims Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Target Price to $6.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NERV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.
Shares of NERV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,931,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,176. The company has a market cap of $154.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
