Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

BBW opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.