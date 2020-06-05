Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,632.75 ($21.48).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON:BRBY traded up GBX 81 ($1.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,721 ($22.64). 2,461,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,765.16. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.