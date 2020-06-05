Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. 1,236,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,851,282. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,339,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 726,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

