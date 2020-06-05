Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.89.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,710,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $13,442,911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,804,000 after purchasing an additional 350,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,819,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

