Canaccord Genuity Increases NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 350,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704,326. NASDAQ:DKNG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $44.79.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

