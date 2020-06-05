Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

